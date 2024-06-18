GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress to begin strategy sessions to prepare for upcoming assembly polls

The Congress leadership has planned the meetings well in advance and after being buoyed with the party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Published - June 18, 2024 06:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
 The assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand are slated later this year.

 The assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand are slated later this year. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The Congress will begin consultations next week to strengthen the organisation and work out its strategy in the poll-bound states of Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Haryana besides Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will start the strategy meetings beginning June 24 when the Jharkhand leaders would meet and evolve their strategy.

The party's strategy meet for Maharashtra would take place on June 25 and the leaders from Haryana would meet on June 26. For Jammu and Kashmir, where the elections are yet to be declared, the strategy meeting would be held on June 27.

The Congress leadership has planned the meetings well in advance and after being buoyed with the party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Carrying forward the momentum in our favour, we are dedicated to ensuring a handsome victory in the upcoming state elections. To kick-start our efforts, Hon’ble INC President Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Former INC President Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji will be holding strategy meetings with senior leaders of the election-going states: Jharkhand - 24 June, Maharashtra - 25 June, Haryana - 26 June, J&K - 27 June. Onward and upwards!," AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, said in a post on X.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand are slated later this year.

The tenure of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26, 2024, while that of the Haryana Assembly ends on Nov 3, 2024. The tenure of the Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5, 2025.

The Supreme Court has said that the elections should be held before September 30 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Congress' Andhra Pradesh unit president Y.S. Sharmila met Kharge at his residence on Tuesday.

"We are strongly committed to reinvigorate the party organisation in Andhra Pradesh. Every Congress worker should work hard and become the voice of the people," Mr. Kharge said and shared pictures of the meeting.

election / Jammu and Kashmir / Haryana / Maharashtra / Jharkhand

