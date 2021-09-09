Congress, TMC, DMK refuse to be part of special committee to discipline MPs

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi in August.

New Delhi

09 September 2021 19:55 IST

Last two days of monsoon session were marred by violent protests and scuffle between members and security staff

The Congress has refused to be part of the special committee that Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu wants to constitute to investigate the proceedings of the last two days of the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament, which were marred by violent protests and scuffle between the members and the security staff.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, according to sources in the party, in a letter to Mr. Naidu has said he will not be able to nominate any one from the party to the “special committee”. Protests and disruptions he said are part of the Parliamentary tactics. To bolster his case, Mr. Kharge has also quoted senior BJP leader Arun Jaitely who had famously said, “Not allowing Parliament to function is also a form of democracy, like any other form.”

Also Read Congress slams govt. for curtailing Lok Sabha session Advertising Advertising

Mr. Kharge, it is learnt, wrote that the Opposition’s demands to debate key issues including the Pegasus cyber breach was not heeded to. He also accused the government of not coordinating with the Opposition parties and bulldozing various legislations through in the din. His letter comes in reply to phone calls made by Mr. Naidu to the floor leaders of the Opposition parties in this connection. Sources said both the TMC and the DMK too have declined the offer.

“Currently the House is not in session and we believe this issue can be discussed only in an all-party meeting ahead of the winter session,” Mr. Kharge told The Hindu.

A complaint filed by Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal for disruptions has put Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in a difficult position. The government complaint lists 18 Opposition MPs while on the directions of the Chair 40 members have been named for “persistently and wilfully obstructing” the proceedings of the House leaving Mr. Naidu with the question whom to punish and whom to condone.

The monsoon session came to an abrupt end, two days ahead of schedule, on August 11 following the cycle of protests by the Opposition demanding a debate on the Pegasus spyware issue.

On August 10, the government pushed through a debate on “the agricultural problems and solutions” while the Opposition refused to settle for anything less than repeal of the three farm laws. On August 11, the government pushed for The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment 2021 even when the entire Opposition wanted the Bill to go to a select committee including the BJP friendly parties.

The Bill was passed in an extraordinary situation even as the Opposition MPs were having a tussle with the Parliamentary security officials who had swarmed the Rajya Sabha chamber.