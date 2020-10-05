Congress terms tax raids on Shivakumar a ‘witch-hunt’

New Delhi

05 October 2020 15:43 IST

It asks why corruption charges against Yeddyurappa are not investigated by CBI

The Congress on Monday termed the CBI raids on Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar a ‘witch-hunt’ and asked why the investigation agency was not acting on alleged corruption charges against the State Chief Minister, B.S. Yeddyurappa and his family.

Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala, tweeted, “The insidious game of intimidation and machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won’t deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, ‘Raid Raj’ is their only ‘Machiavellian Move’!”.

Mr. Surjewala, who is also the Congress’s chief spokesperson, targeted the investigation agencies as well.

“Let Modi and Yeddyurappa Governments and BJP’s frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers and leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts. Our resolve to fight for people and expose BJP’s maladministration only becomes stronger”, he stated.

At the party’s regular press conference, senior leader Sushmita Dev linked the raids to coming by-elections in Karnataka and asserted that the organisation stood behind Mr. Shivakumar.

“We would like to ask the CBI: why is that you wake up everytime there is an election or a by-election? Are you not acting like a stooge of this government?” asked Ms. Dev, a former Lok Sabha member.

PM’s slogan on graft

Ms. Dev pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given slogan “na khaunga na khaane dunga” (will neither indulge in corruption nor will allow one to do so), and asked him to explain why there had been no investigation against Mr. Yeddyurappa's family members whose names had surfaced in connection with alleged irregularities concerning a government housing project.

“It’s a shame on the Prime Minister of India, the Home Minister of India and the BJP that today you continue to shield your corrupt Chief Minister and his son, son in-law and grandson in the ₹665 crore scam, which you deliberately do not want to investigate. We demand an inquiry into Yediyurappa Ji’s family corruption”, she said.