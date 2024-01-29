GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress terms Nitish ‘Aaya Kumar, Gaya Kumar’

The party asserts that the JD(U) chief’s exit will not have any impact on INDIA bloc

January 29, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. FIle

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. FIle | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Taking a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his frequent flip-flops, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on January 29 said the Bihar Governor was surprised to see Mr. Kumar within 15 minutes of his swearing-in. 

“When he came back halfway, the Governor was shocked as not even 15 minutes had passed. However, this time it was to collect his muffler that the Chief Minister had forgotten in the Raj Bhavan,” Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.

Interacting with reporters in Bihar’ Kishanganj after the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered the State, Mr. Ramesh mocked the Janata Dal (United) chief as “Aaya Kumar, Gaya Kumar”. 

Mr. Ramesh asserted that Mr. Kumar’s exit won’t have any impact on the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

“It will not have any impact on INDIA alliance…absolutely no impact. This is typical of Nitish Kumar. It is not ‘Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram’, it is ‘Aaya Kumar, Gaya Kumar’,“ Mr. Ramesh said.

The Congress leader alleged that Mr. Kumar’s “betrayal was masterminded by the Prime Minister.”

“A large number of people participated in the padayatra held in Araria [Bihar] today under the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The people of Bihar are welcoming the Yatra with great enthusiasm. Like Assam and Bengal, the Yatra is getting great response,” Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.

“The BJP leaders sitting in Delhi who are conspiring to stop the Yatra should understand one thing — this Yatra is not going to stop until they get their right to justice,” the Congress leader added.

 

