GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress terms Kathua terror attack a ‘strategic failure’

Government needs to take the country into confidence on the steps taken to counter terror attacks in Jammu sector: Congress MP Deepender Hooda 

Published - July 09, 2024 07:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Deepender Singh Hooda, MP & spokesperson, addresses media at Congress HQ in New Delhi on July 9, 2024.

Deepender Singh Hooda, MP & spokesperson, addresses media at Congress HQ in New Delhi on July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Terming Monday’s terror attack in Kathua — in which five Army soldiers were killed and five others injured — a “strategic failure”, the Congress on July 9 asked the government to take the country into confidence, detailing the steps it was taking to counter the increased presence of terror groups in the Jammu sector. 

Also Read | Modi govt. a disaster for J&K security situation, says Kharge

Congress’s Lok Sabha member and senior leader Deepender Singh Hooda, addressing a press conference in Delhi, expressed “deep concern” over the incident and assured that the party was committed to cooperating with the government on the issues of national security. He said the party remained steadfast in its support for the Army and other security forces. 

‘Disturbing trend’

“There is a disturbing trend of growing number of terror attacks in the Jammu sector, which, in comparison to the Valley, has always remained more peaceful. One of the reasons, as per many veterans, is the heavy deployment of forces in the Ladakh region because of the ongoing Indo-China conflict, while not paying enough attention to the Jammu sector,” Mr. Hooda said. He urged the government to remain more alert to the threats and castigated it for being “overconfident”. “The government is more invested in presenting its own narrative. When demonetisation was brought, the government had claimed it will help in controlling terrorism. They used the same arguement for abrogating Article 370,” Mr. Hooda said. 

Kathua terrorist attack: Killing of five Army personnel will not go unavenged, says Govt

There was also growing concern about the government’s foreign policy, with even neighbouring countries such as Nepal and the Maldives refusing to cooperate with India. “The government needs to take the country into confidence and explain the steps they are taking to tackle this situation. It is a strategic failure that the area [Jammu] which had been largely peaceful is seeing such a spate of terror attacks,” Mr. Hooda added. 

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / state politics / national politics / terrorism (crime) / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.