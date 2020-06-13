Congress targets Narendra Modi over his visits to China

New Delhi

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged Chinese “intrusion” in the Ladakh sector and questioned Mr Modi’s repeated visits to China.

“Since 1947, Modiji is the only Prime Minister who made 9 official visits to China — 5 times as PM & 4 times as Chief Minister [Gujarat]. Dr. Singh visited only twice while Panditji, Rajivji , Vajpayeeji and Narsimha Raoji visited only once. Apart from them, other PM’s didn’t even visit China. Despite numerous visits by the incumbent PM we have this situation,” Mr. Patel tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader asked if Mr Modi’s principle of diplomacy of giving a mile for an inch” extended to borders. “For Indo-China ties, the present government gave a slogan ‘Inch to Miles’. Was it meant for what is happening at our border or for diplomatic relations,” Mr Patel said.

Though the government has staunchly denied it, the Congress has been repeatedly asking if the Chinese troops have occupied 60 kilometres of Indian territory.

“While the Chinese have again occupied our territory important to remind the government of three facts...One of the most decisive victories ever against the Chinese happened in 1967 at Sikkim border, under a Congress government. India had successfully inflicted huge casualties on enemy, drove them back & won the confidence of Sikkimese people. It was a befitting reply to 1962,” Mr Patel said, rebutting BJP’s taunt that Indian government under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru has lost territory to the Chinese.

