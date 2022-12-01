Congress targets BJP for high petrol and diesel prices, accuses it of ‘fuel loot’

December 01, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi says that while global crude oil rates have come down by as much as 25% in the last six months, the government has not reduced a single rupee in petrol and diesel prices

The Hindu Bureau

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of continuing with its “fuel loot” despite international crude prices hitting a 10-month low. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on December 1 accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of continuing with its “fuel loot” despite international crude prices hitting a 10-month low.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi too targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over high prices of petrol and diesel.

“On May 16, 2014 (Delhi) - Crude per barrel was USD 107.09. Petrol - ₹71.51 and Diesel - ₹57.28. On December 1, 2022 - Crude per barrel is USD 87.55. Petrol - ₹96.72. Diesel - ₹89.62. Crude is [at] 10-month low, But BJP’s loot remains high!” Mr. Kharge tweeted with a graphic that read: “Stop Fuel Loot”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Gandhi said while global crude oil rates have come down by as much as 25% in the last six months, the government has not reduced a single rupee in petrol and diesel prices in the country.

“In the last 6 months, crude oil has become cheaper by more than 25%. Petrol and diesel prices in the country can be reduced by more than ₹10, but the government has not reduced even one rupee. The people of India are suffering from inflation. The Prime Minister is engrossed in recovery,” Mr. Gandhi said in a Hindi tweet.

The timing of the tweets is significant as the Congress has made high fuel prices, including of cooking gas, and price rises the key campaign issues in the ongoing Gujarat Assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US