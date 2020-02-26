Congress takes out peace march against Delhi violence

New Delhi

26 February 2020 17:35 IST

The march has been taken out in view of the loss of lives in clashes in the national capital since Sunday

Senior Congress leaders including general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday participated in a party peace march from the AICC headquarters here against the violence in Delhi.

Besides Priyanka, other senior leaders who attended the march included Mukul Wasnik, K.C. Venugopal, P.L. Punia, Randeep Surjewala, Rajeev Gowda, Shaktisinh Gohil, Ajay Singh Lallu (U.P. Congress chief), Mani Shankar Aiyar, Sushmita Dev, Krishna Tirath and Subhash Chopra.

The march to the Gandhi Smriti on the Tees January Marg here started from the party’s main office on the 24, Akbar Road. However, the leaders were stopped by the police before they reached the Gandhi Smriti.

They sat on the barricaded road and sang Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’

Giving the message of unity, the Congress members held posters reading “Aaj hamara ek hi nara, Nahin bate samaj hamara”.