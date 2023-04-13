ADVERTISEMENT

Congress takes a dig at PM Modi’s ‘Rozgar Mela’, says ‘too little, too late’

April 13, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - New Delhi

71,506 appointment letters were distributed to new recruits in different Ministries and departments

The Hindu Bureau

Beneficiaries pose for a photo with a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving their appointment letters during a Rozgar Mela, at Railway Officers Club, Mahendru Ghat, in Patna on Thursday, April 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the distribution of appointment letters under ‘Rozgar Mela’, the Congress on April 13 said governance had become “maximum tamasha” for him.

As the Prime Minister addressed the ‘Rozgar Mela’ where 71,506 appointment letters were given to new recruits in different Ministries and departments, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it was “too little, too late” in the 10 th year of his government.

Mr. Kharge tweeted, “Modi ji is again distributing ‘recruitment letters’ in the name of employment. In the event, 50,000 letters are from the Ministry of Railways alone. There are 3,01,750 vacancies in Railways. Thirty lakh posts are vacant in government Ministries. ‘Too Little, Too Late’ – This aptly sums up the stunt done in the tenth year of the Modi government”.

His colleague and general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh added, “Governance has become ‘Maximum Tamasha’ for the PM. His ‘Rozgar Mela’ is actually a monument to ‘berozgaari’ [unemployment] caused by lakhs of MSME closures in the last nine years. And how much do you want to personalise serious issues?”

The Congress has been attacking the government over the issue of unemployment and “rising inflation”.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi posted a graph on household per capita income growth, sourced to ‘India’s Consumer Economy 360 Survey’, on his Twitter handle that claimed that between 2016 and 2021 the income of poor class decreased by about 50%, income of middle class fell by about 10% and the income of about rich class increased by about 40%.

“No matter how much the public is suffering from inflation and unemployment, the ‘suit-boot government’ has only one target — to fill the coffers of ‘friends.’ ” tweeted Mr. Gandhi.

