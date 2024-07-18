Congress takes a dig at PM Modi citing Bhagwat’s ‘man wants to become god’ video

Quoting a cropped video of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, in which he is telling volunteers that there is no end to progress and how people want to “become god”, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the RSS chief’s words were aimed at Mr. Modi.

Mr. Bhagwat was speaking at a village-level workers’ meeting organised by Vikas Bharti, a not-for-profit organisation in Jharkhand’s Bishunpur, where he said how there is no end to people’s greed.

“Is there ever an end to progress? When we reach our goal, we see that there is still more to go. A man wants to become a Superman and then god. Both internal and external developments have no end,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

Referring to the RSS chief’s statement, Mr. Ramesh took to X and wrote, “I am sure the self-anointed non-biological PM has got news of this latest Agni Missile, fired by Nagpur from Jharkhand and aimed at Lok Kalyan Marg.”

Asma, spokesperson of the Congress in Telangana, took to X and said she was surprised to see how the RSS chief has ‘trolled’ the “non-biological human”.

The Congress leaders were referring to comments Mr. Modi had made in an interview during the Lok Sabha election. The Prime Minister had said that he used to believe that he was born biologically when his mother was alive.

“After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that god has sent me. This energy could not be from my biological body, but was bestowed upon me by god,” Mr. Modi had said.

