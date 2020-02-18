Congress takes a dig at ‘Gujarat model of hiding data and poverty’

New Delhi

18 February 2020

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of hiding data, including figures on the ‘lowest’ consumption levels in 40 years and took a dig at the ‘Gujarat model’ of hiding poverty.

Referring to reports on a wall being constructed to hide a slum in Ahmedabad ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the city this month, the Congress said it is not a model that enterprising Gujaratis would be proud of.

“We live in times where: GDP is measured in tons, Citizen rights in volts, Nationalism in decibels, Poverty in the height and length of the wall. This is BJP’s ‘New India’!,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

At a party briefing, spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said playing ‘hide and seek’ had become the favourite game of the BJP government.

“Favourite game of the BJP government is hide and seek. Hide farmer suicide statistics. Hide unemployment figures. Hide the truth of demonetisation. Hide real GDP figures. Hide poverty behind the ‘wall’. And now hide the lowest consumption in 40 years,” he said.