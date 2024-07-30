Congress suspends Indore leaders for hosting man who ‘stole candidate’

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has suspended its Indore unit district president and another functionary for “indiscipline” after they hosted Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya at the Congress office in Indore.

In letters to Surjeet Singh Chaddha, Congress district unit working president, and Sadashiv Yadav, Indore rural unit chief, the party said that they had “welcomed a man who murdered democratic values.” The notices were issued on July 20 and came to light on July 29.

Earlier this month, on July 12, Mr. Vijayvargiya visited the Congress office in Indore to ask for the Opposition party’s cooperation in promoting a plantation drive in the city under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress has accused Mr. Vijayvargiya of being the “architect” behind the withdrawal of its Indore Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Kanti Bam ahead of the parliamentary polls. Mr. Bam withdrew his nomination barely 10 days before polling on May 7 and later joined the BJP.

Pictures of Mr. Bam with Mr. Vijayvargiya and other BJP leaders in a car soon after the withdrawal had gone viral.

As the nomination deadline had passed by then, Indore went to polls without any official candidate from the Congress or INDIA bloc, forcing the Opposition grouping to ask people to vote for NOTA.

Murdered democracy

“This man is responsible for the murder of democratic values in the city of Mother Ahilya. He deprived Indore’s voters of their rights and brought shame to Indore within the country and abroad. The incident was also slammed by the people of Indore. Welcoming this person to Gandhi Bhavan, home of the Indore District Congress Committee, is indiscipline,” the notice read, asking them to reply within seven days and suspending them for the time period.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Yadav said that he has submitted his reply to the MPCC. He, however, said that he did not know anything about the July 12 event.

“I had no idea about his (Mr. Vijayvargiya’s) coming to our office. I was not even there for the most part and only arrived towards the end,” he said.

State Congress’ media department head Mukesh Nayak said that even if they have replied, their suspensions remain in force as decided by the “disciplinary committee” of the party.

“What is the meaning of showing courtesy to a person (Mr. Vijayvargiya) who poached our candidate two months ago and at a time when we could not even field a substitute candidate? If you want to show courtesy, you can do it at your home, not at the party’s office,” Mr. Nayak said.

Message to turncoats

He said, “It was a message to those who mingle with BJP leaders and betray the Congress at critical times.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Chaddha also said that he has submitted his response and stressed that his family has been associated with the Congress for over 50 years.

“I have always been a loyal soldier of the Congress and have followed all the rules,” he said.

Mr. Chaddha said, “Kailash ji called me that day and came to our office within the next 10-15 minutes. He insisted on a personal meeting.”

“How can you turn away a guest, especially someone who holds an important post (Cabinet Minister)? We are obliged by the tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’,” he said, adding that during the interaction with Mr. Vijayvargiya, he raised concerns related to environment.

“I told him that while a plantation drive is welcome, there should be no corruption,” he said.

Mr. Chaddha also said that his party did not attend the event because it was “hijacked” by the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was attending.