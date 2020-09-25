Congress supports ‘Bharat bandh’ call given by farmer organisations

Representational image.

New Delhi

25 September 2020 08:27 IST

Several farmers' outfits have called for nationwide protests against the new agriculture reforms Bills.

The Congress on Thursday supported the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by farmer organisations for Friday, saying millions of party workers stand in solidarity with the farmers’ cause and will participate in their dharnas.

Chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Sujewala said that while farmers and farm labourers fill the stomachs of countrymen with their hard labour, the Modi government is attacking them and their fields.

“The diabolical and debilitating attack on farmers and farm labourers by the three ‘black bills’ of the Modi government will be decisively defeated. The Congress and Rahul Gandhi stand solidly with farmers and support the Bharat Bandh. Congress workers and leaders will join farmers’ dharna and protests,” he tweeted.

The farmer’s cry will echo across the country on Friday in the ‘Bharat Bandh’, Mr. Surjewala said.

“Millions of Congress workers under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi are standing with the farmers,” he said in another Tweet in Hindi.

Earlier former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, “Modi government’s priorities — instead of talking to farmers and workers to find a solution to their problems, busy in PR.”

He also posted a media report on the Prime Minister’s interaction along with his tweet.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said the party workers in Delhi will launch a plan to raise the voice of farmers and farm labourers from Parliament to panchayats. He said workers will take to the streets against the farm bills.

The Congress has decided to take out marches in every State after which memorandums will be submitted to the respective governors on September 28 against these farm bills, which it says are against the interests of farmers and farm labourers.