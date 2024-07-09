Congress’s Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh submitted a breach of privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making “derogatory” remarks against former Vice-President and Chairman of the Upper House Hamid Ansari during a speech in the Lok Sabha in the last Parliament session.

Mr. Modi, in a speech on July 3 during Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, without naming Mr. Ansari, said, “No matter how many numbers they claim, when we came in 2014, our strength in the Rajya Sabha was very low, and the Chair’s inclination was somewhat on the other side.”

Mr. Ramesh, in his letter to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, said that even if Prime Minister did not specifically take Mr. Ansari’s name, “these derogatory remarks were attributed to Mr. Ansari.” The accusation attributed to him of “leaning” towards the Opposition made by the Prime Minister “is wholly unacceptable and grossly derogatory to say the least, apart from being completely false,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Mr. Ramesh said that no Prime Minister had ever attacked a former Speaker of the Lok Sabha or Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in this manner in the past. “The Prime Minister has broken all parliamentary norms, decorum and, as a matter of fact, set a new low to the dignity of the very office of the Prime Minister of India,” Mr. Ramesh noted.

He also underlined that attributing “derogatory motives” to a former Chairman of the Rajya Sabha when he was not present to defend himself tantamount to “grace disregard and disrespect” to the high office of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha and also to the Upper House.