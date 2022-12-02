Congress strategy meet on December 3 to discuss winter session of Parliament

December 02, 2022 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - New Delhi

Senior Congress leaders will meet on Saturday at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s residence to discuss the party’s strategy during the winter session of Parliament that gets under way on December 7.

This will be the first Parliament session after Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as the Congress president on October 26.

Though Mr. Kharge had resigned as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in keeping with the party’s ‘one-man one-post’ principle, party sources indicated that he is likely to continue as the LoP for the winter session.

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh and party’s chief whip in Lok Sabha K. Suresh will also attend the meeting.

Former Union Ministers P. Chidambaram and Manish Tewari are also party of the partliamentary’s strategy group.