Congress slams Trinamool over Mamata Banerjee's clean chit to PM Modi over misuse of Central agencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in-conversation with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she did not believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi was behind the “misuse” of Central agencies in the State, the Congress on Tuesday accused the Trinamool of playing “hide and seek”.

Speaking at a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that giving a clean chit to the Prime Minister at a time when the entire country was raising questions on the issue of misuse of agencies would give rise to doubts on the Trinamool chief’s intentions.

Also Read CPI(M) targets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on RSS

“In this government of rulers sitting in Delhi, nothing moves without the approval of Prime Minister Modi. When you give a clean chit to the Prime Minister, somewhere you are acquitting him of the charges on which the country is asking questions today,” Ms. Shrinate said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who heads the party in West Bengal, also slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister.