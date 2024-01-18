Congress slams the Niti Aayog report on poverty reduction

January 18, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Thursday questioned the reliability of the NITI Aayog report, which claimed that 24.82 crore people have moved out of “multidimensional poverty” in India in nine years till 2022-23, saying that the statistics do not correlate to other indices such as private consumption growth which has slowed down to 4.4% this fiscal versus 7.1% in the last.

The principal Opposition party alleged that the report was aimed at reducing the welfare cover, especially the free ration provided to 80 crore citizens.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate pointed out the fall in consumption rates of even daily essential items from previous years, and questioned the report’s reliability.

Ms. Shrinate also questioned its methodology, underlining that it was not endorsed by any third party like the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund.

“We don’t know the sample size or who was surveyed; unlike during the UPA tenure when the World Bank came up with a report recording that 27 crore people came out of the poverty bracket,” she added.

Ms. Shrinate also noted that NITI Aayog had changed the established criteria for assessing and calculating poverty.

One of the criteria, she said, was to just look at whether a family has access to toilet or not irrespective of the fact that whether it has got food to eat. Another criterion, she added, was deeming an entire village electrified and not “poor” in case five households in the village had access to electricity.

“We fear that this report has come as the first step towards cutting down the welfare cover. Today, 80 crore people are given free ration. This report will be used to remove 25 crore people from this list,” she alleged.

