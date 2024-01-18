GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress slams the Niti Aayog report on poverty reduction

The party says the claim does not correlate to other financial indices like the consumption rate

January 18, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress’ Supriya Shrinate addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on January 18, 2024.

Congress’ Supriya Shrinate addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on January 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Thursday questioned the reliability of the NITI Aayog report, which claimed that 24.82 crore people have moved out of “multidimensional poverty” in India in nine years till 2022-23, saying that the statistics do not correlate to other indices such as private consumption growth which has slowed down to 4.4% this fiscal versus 7.1% in the last.

The principal Opposition party alleged that the report was aimed at reducing the welfare cover, especially the free ration provided to 80 crore citizens.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate pointed out the fall in consumption rates of even daily essential items from previous years, and questioned the report’s reliability.

Ms. Shrinate also questioned its methodology, underlining that it was not endorsed by any third party like the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund.

“We don’t know the sample size or who was surveyed; unlike during the UPA tenure when the World Bank came up with a report recording that 27 crore people came out of the poverty bracket,” she added.

Ms. Shrinate also noted that NITI Aayog had changed the established criteria for assessing and calculating poverty.

One of the criteria, she said, was to just look at whether a family has access to toilet or not irrespective of the fact that whether it has got food to eat. Another criterion, she added, was deeming an entire village electrified and not “poor” in case five households in the village had access to electricity.

“We fear that this report has come as the first step towards cutting down the welfare cover. Today, 80 crore people are given free ration. This report will be used to remove 25 crore people from this list,” she alleged.

Related Topics

poverty / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.