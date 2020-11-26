'It’s a cruelty on farmers': Congress reacts to govt. using water cannon on marching farmers

NEW DELHI

26 November 2020

Party slams Central, Haryana govts for ‘using force’ to stop farmers’ march to Delhi

On a day when the nation is celebrating Constitution Day, don’t farmers have the right to enter Delhi and protests peacefully, the Congress asked on Thursday and accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana of unleashing ‘cruelty’ on farmers.

Posting a video of the Haryana police at the Shambhu inter-State border using water cannons on a group of farmers, who had broken several tiers of barricades, and ‘throwing’ some of them into a river while attempting to march to Delhi, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “ The country's farmers are standing resolutely in the face of Modi government's cruelty against them”

Mr. Gandhi shared a Hindi verse praising the courage of the farmers who are protesting against the recently passed farm laws by Parliament.

Expressing solidarity with the farmers, the Congress said every worker of the party stood behind ‘peaceful protests’ and demands made by the various farmers’ bodies.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a Hindi tweet, said,“Instead of listening to the voice of farmers protesting against the laws that snatch the minimum support price from them, the BJP government attacks them with water in this cold. Everything is being taken away from farmers while capitalists are being offered banks, loan waivers, airports and railway stations”.

At a virtual press conference, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said, “On a day when we are celebrating Constitution Day, are farmers not allowed to enter Delhi and peacefully protest? Does the Constitution not give them this right? Is it only meant for the suit-boot friends of the government?”.

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, posting a video of hundreds of policemen being deployed to sop the marching farmers, accused the the Centre and the Haryana government of “pushing the country into a civil war by pitting farmers against jawans”.