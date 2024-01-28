Congress slams ‘political opportunism’ of Nitish Kumar

January 28, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Congress on Sunday accused him of political opportunism and changing “political colours like a chameleon”.

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after coming out of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the opposition bloc INDIA by forming a new government with the BJP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said there are many “Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram” in the country’s politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I spoke to [RJD leaders] Lalu [Yadav] ji and Tejashwi [Yadav], they told me that they had doubts about Nitish going. If he had to stay, he would have stayed, or else, no matter what we say, he will go. We knew it earlier as well but to keep INDIA alliance, we didn’t speak out,” Mr. Kharge told reporters in Karnataka.

‘Won’t make any difference’

Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said the Janata Dal (United) can give “tough competition” to chameleons when it came to changing political colours.

“It won’t make any difference. People of Bihar and those who are making him [Mr. Kumar] dance while sitting in Delhi will be taught a lesson in the 2024 [general] elections,” Mr. Ramesh said in Siliguri before resuming the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from West Bengal.

Asked about the architect of the INDIA bloc leaving the group, he said: “You have to ask him. I have not seen a bigger political opportunist than him. That’s why I say he can given tough competition to chameleons”.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, senior party spokesperson Pawan Khera said: “Guinness Book of World Records will now be known as ‘Nitish Book of World Records’ for taking oath as the Chief Minister for the ninth time. The BJP that talks of getting 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections know the reality and that’s why they have taken a person for whom their doors were supposed to be closed,” Mr. Khera said.

CPI general secretary D. Raja said the developments in Bihar show “BJP’s desperation in grabbing power by any means”.

“Even after polarisation, spending crores & misusing central agencies, BJP is restless about INDIA alliance. People are tired of BJP misrule, unemployment & price-rise. They will teach BJP a lesson,” Mr. Raja said on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.