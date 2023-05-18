ADVERTISEMENT

Congress slams PM Modi’s silence on Manipur violence

May 18, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - New Delhi

The party highlights the difficulties faced by common people because of the ban on Internet

The Hindu Bureau

Charred remains of a house days after violent clashes in Manipur on May 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Thursday questioned the ‘silence’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur violence even 15 days after it erupted and pointed out the difficulties faced by the common people because of the ban on Internet.

In a statement posted on his Twitter handle, Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh said Home Minister Amit Shah or any other Cabinet Minister had not visited the violence-hit northeastern State.

“15 days since the horrific violence erupted in Manipur and Internet was banned. Yesterday, the ban was extended for another 5 days. Banking, e-commerce, payments of e-bills, e-tickets, businesses, work from home, education, and many other essential services have come to a grinding halt. Meanwhile, Not a single word issued by Prime Minister appealing for peace. Not a single visit by the Union Home Minister or any other Cabinet Minister to the State,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Team of observers

On Wednesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had constituted a team of observers to visit the State and submit a report after a delegation led by former Manipur Chief Minister Ibobi Singh called on him.

“The situation in Manipur remains tense and is deeply distressing. The Union Government should do everything possible to see normalcy returns to the State. Every community has a stake in ensuring peace. Let us take everyone in confidence,” tweeted Mr. Kharge on Wednesday.

On May 3, clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was taken out in all 10 districts of the State to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

While Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.

