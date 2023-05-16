PM Modi shattered dreams of 18 crore youth: Congress on 'Rozgar Melas'

May 16, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on May 16 attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged lack of employment opportunities and accused him of "destroying" governance by "personalising" it and taking it to "new lows" through his "Rozgar Melas".

The Opposition party also claimed that the job-seeking youth in this country know it is the prime minister who has "destroyed" lakhs and lakhs of jobs.

The Congress' attack came over Mr. Modi giving away appointment letters to over 71,000 people at a 'Rozgar Mela' on Tuesday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Modi ji who promised to provide 2 crore jobs annually, in 9 years, has shattered the dreams of 18 crore youth so far. 30 lakh posts are vacant in government departments, but today an event has been organised to distribute only 71,000 recruitment letters!"

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress party will give a befitting reply to the "betrayal" of the youth, he said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also slammed the PM over the 'Rozgar Melas', saying that by personalising governance like never before, he has "destroyed" governance.

"He has taken it to new lows through his Rozgar Melas—as if he has personally created these jobs, as if he is personally paying those getting these jobs, and as if those getting these jobs should feel beholden to him and him alone," Mr. Ramesh said on Twitter.

The job-seeking youth in this country know it is this PM who has destroyed lakhs and lakhs of jobs — both in govt and private sector — through demonetisation, flawed GST, crippling of MSMEs and wholesale privatisation of PSUs, he alleged.

"The PM claims to be a self-made man. Clearly he is obsessed with the man who has made him," Mr. Ramesh said.

Prime Minister Modi asserted on Tuesday that changes brought in by his government in the recruitment system have ended the possibility of corruption and nepotism as he gave away appointment letters to over 71,000 people at the 'Rozgar Mela'.

From applying for government jobs to the announcement of results, the entire process has been made online, he said while elaborating on employment opportunities and infrastructure development ushered by the BJP dispensation at the Centre in the last nine years.