Congress slams PM Modi on ‘studied silence’ on issues that matter

March 11, 2024 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Monday, March 11, 2024, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining "studied silence" on issues that matter and targeted him over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, MSP guarantee for farmers and the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against a BJP MP by women wrestlers.

The opposition party's criticism came just ahead of Mr. Modi's visit to Haryana on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects.

In a post on 'X', Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister is in Haryana today. Despite his studied silence on the issues that matter, the people of Haryana are hoping to hear his opinion on the following: The Agnipath scheme, introduced by the Modi Sarkar without adequate consultation or thought, has outraged the people of Haryana - a state which has produced large numbers of India's bravest soldiers." The scheme compromises national security by demoralising the armed forces and rushing through training for servicemen in a mere six months, he alleged.

"Potential Agniveer recruits are dissatisfied by the loss of prestige and economic security resulting from the scheme. Given the obvious and debilitating failings of this scheme, will the Modi Government go back to the older model of recruitment," Mr. Ramesh asked.

He said thousands of farmers in Haryana and neighbouring states have been protesting since last month against the "indifferent attitude" of the Modi government on farmers' issues.

"Their demands are for the government to give legal status to MSP, and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's formula for determining MSP. Incidentally, the Congress has guaranteed the same as part of its Kisan Nyay agenda," Mr. Ramesh said.

"What is stopping Modi from fulfilling this demand of our farmers? Why is he so insistent on crushing the voice of the farmers rather than reassuring them," he asked.

Mr. Ramesh alleged that the Prime Minister has been "conspicuously silent" on the severe allegations of harassment levelled by women wrestlers from Haryana against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

What is the Prime Minister's stance on this issue, the Congress leader asked.

"Does Modi consider Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh a member of 'Modi ka Parivar?' "In the absence of his own words, we can only hold Mr Modi accountable for the actions of his Government - Jail Jawan, Jail Kisan, Jail Pehelwan," Mr. Ramesh added.