Congress slams Modi government over death of farmer in police firing

The death of young farmer Shubhakaran Singh of Bathinda due to firing on Khanauri border is very painful, says Mallikarjun Kharge

February 22, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge

AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Congress on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 slammed the Narendra Modi government and the BJP for the death of a farmer on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to point out instances of “attacks on farmers under the BJP regime”.

“When farmers’ lives are not be saved, how will India remain silent? The death of young farmer Shubhakaran Singh of Bathinda due to firing on Khanauri border is very painful,” said Mr. Kharge.

In his post, the Congress chief recalled earlier instances of how a Union Minister has crushed farmers under his car in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh as well as the police firing on protesting farmers at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

“Modi ji himself had used abusive words like ‘andolanjeevis’ and ‘parasites’ for farmers in the Parliament,” Mr. Kharge said.

Terming the death of Shubhkaran Singh of Bathinda painful, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said, “One day history will definitely demand an account of the ‘killing of farmers’ from the BJP that is hiding behind a friendly media”.

“The BJP is openly murdering protesting farmers. The death of 21-year-old Shubhkaran has shaken the entire country and no farmer will ever forgive the ruthless, heartless BJP government for this crime,” party general secretary K.C. Venugopal said in a post on X.

“In the previous protests, 700 farmers laid down their lives. This time around, they are repeating the same sin. India has never seen such an anti-farmer government before. The people will reject this tyranny in the Lok Sabha elections,” added the Congress leader.

 

