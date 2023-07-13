Congress slams Modi government for placing publicity funds of Ministries under Central Bureau of Communications

July 13, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - New Delhi

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of usurping 40% of advertising and publicity funds allocated to various Ministries by Parliament, the Congress on Thursday asked whether the Finance Ministry’s directive to place these funds at the disposal of the Central Bureau of Communications (CBC) tantamount to “misappropriation”.

Congress General Secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to allege that the government has undermined the sanctity of the Budget voted by Parliament. Congress leader and Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari termed it “totally illegal”.

Mr. Ramesh also said the Union government is now seen as “Central(ised) propaganda machine under PM Modi”.

In a statement, Mr. Ramesh said that Parliament allocates budgets for all departments and Ministries of the Government of India and each programme/scheme has a distinct budget head. On May, 19, the Ministry of Finance ordered that 40% of the funds voted by Parliament for ‘advertising and publicity’ in various departments or Ministries should be placed at the disposal of the CBC under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Sharing the Finance Ministry’s order, Mr. Ramesh said the CBC’s Budget for 2023-24 approved by Parliament is ₹200 crore but will now go over ₹750 crore after the new directive.

“Clearly this CBC (along with Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate) will be the spearhead of the Modi government’s election campaign for 2024. The CBC is a ‘super czar’ dancing to the tune of the ‘PM urf Prachar Mantri’. But this propaganda machine didn’t have enough funds,” Mr. Ramesh alleged.

“Now with this surgical strike, just like the 40% Commission Sarkara dislodged in Karnataka, the Modi Government usurps 40% of funds already allocated to Ministries by Parliament and enriches the CBC. Is this not de facto misappropriation?” he added.

The Congress leader said the directive is “further subversion of Parliament’s Constitutional obligations” that not only ignores the expertise of specific Ministries but it “wholly undermines the sanctity of the Budget voted by Parliament”.

Adding to his statement, Mr. Tewari said, “This is hilarious. How can @MIB_India by an executive order get spending rights on 40% of publicity budgets appropriated by Parliament under separate line items specific to each Ministry. This is totally illegal. It is obvious that government publicity funds would be abused for political purposes in an election year”.