Congress slams govt. over Antigua and Barbuda court's Mehul Choksi ruling

“All this has happened because of the negligence of the Modi government,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged after a court in Antigua and Barbuda has ruled in favour of fugitive Mehul Choksi

April 16, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. The Congress on April 16, 2023, slammed the Union Government for its “negligence”, after a court ordered that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda.

File photo of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. The Congress on April 16, 2023, slammed the Union Government for its “negligence”, after a court ordered that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on April 16 attacked the Centre after a court in Antigua and Barbuda reportedly ordered that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi cannot be removed from the Caribbean country, alleging that this happened due to the government's "negligence".

The Opposition party also alleged that "repeated negligence" shows that this is being done "intentionally".

According to media reports, a court in Antigua and Barbuda has ruled in favour of Mr. Choksi, wanted in a ₹13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank, ordering that he cannot be removed from that country.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "Modi ji's 'Mehul Bhai' has been enjoying abroad for many years with the money looted from our banks. Earlier his red corner notice was cancelled, now this decision of the court has come."

"All this has happened because of the negligence of the Modi government. It is clear from the repeated negligence that this is being done intentionally," Mr. Ramesh alleged.

The name of fugitive businessman Mr. Choksi was removed from the Interpol database of Red Notices on the basis of his plea to the Lyon-headquartered agency.

Red Notice is the highest level of alert by the 195-member strong International Police cooperation organisation Interpol to locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

