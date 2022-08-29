India

Congress slams Centre over inflation; says BJP trying to divert attention from real issues

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on August 29 slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government over inflation and claimed the ruling BJP was trying to divert the attention from real issues.

The Congress will hold a ' halla bol' rally against inflation at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on September 4, Mr. Khera said at a press conference in Mumbai, while targeting the Centre over the rising fuel prices.

He said during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, the price of crude oil was $106 per barrel, still the price of petrol was ₹71 per litre and that of diesel was ₹55.

Since 2014, the BJP-led Centre has been constantly increasing the excise duty on fuel, he said. "But every week there is a controversy to deflect the attention from real issues.They are dividing society in the name of religion, language, the attire people wear. Everyday there is a new controversy," Mr. Khera said.

“Be it demonetisation or rolling of the Goods and Service Tax regime, everything was done hurriedly,” he said.


