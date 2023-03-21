Congress slams Centre after Interpol drops Mehul Choksi's name from Red Notices list

March 21, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - New Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on March 21 attacked the government for diamantaire Mehul Choksi's removal from the Interpol database of Red Notices, saying fugitives are getting respite while the ED-CBI pursue opposition leaders.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of "Na khane doonga" has become another "jumla" (rhetoric).

The attack came after the name of Mr. Choksi, wanted in a ₹13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank, is understood to have been removed from the Interpol database of Red Notices on the basis of his plea to the Lyon-headquartered agency, people in the know of the development had said.

"ED-CBI for opposition leaders but release from Interpol for 'our Mehul bhai' of Modi ji. When Parliament can be stalled for 'best friend', then how can help for the 'old friend ' be denied who absconded five years ago," Mr. Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Thousands of crores of the country were lost and 'Na khaane doonga' became another 'jumla'," the Congress chief also said.

The Congress said while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) pursue Opposition leaders with "great vigour", they allow a lifesaver to the wanted diamantaire.

A spokesperson for the diamantaire said the decision of Interpol to delete the Red Notice strengthens the claims of Mr. Choksi about his alleged kidnapping during his stay in Antigua.