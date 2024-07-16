Congress slams Amit Malviya’s comments on Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi assassinations

Strongly objecting to BJP leader Amit Malviya’s claim that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi “were assassinated for the political decisions that they took”, the Congress termed his comments a “disturbing effort to trivalise tragic historical events for narrow political gains”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Malviya’s remarks came during a television debate drawing parallels between the recent assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump, and the Indian political situation.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shot off a letter to BJP president J.P. Nadda on the issue, urging the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to “unequivocally disavow” Mr. Malviya’s “reprehensible comments”. The Congress demanded that Mr. Malviya be stripped of his position within the BJP if the ruling party “truly respects our nation’s history and its leaders”. The party also called on Mr. Malviya to issue an “unreserved apology” to the people of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Deeply insensitive’

Expressing deep concern and profound dismay over Mr. Malviya’s comments, Mr. Ramesh wrote, “His comments invoking the assassinations of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi are not only deeply insensitive but also represent a disturbing effort to trivialise tragic historical events for narrow political gains.”

Such remarks not only disrespect the memory of India’s esteemed leaders but also set a deplorable precedent for political discourse in the nation, he said.

“The violent assassinations of these leaders are among the darkest chapters in our nation’s history. Any attempt to diminish their legacy is unacceptable and will be firmly opposed,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.