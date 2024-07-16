GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress slams Amit Malviya’s comments on Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi assassinations

In a TV debate, the BJP leader claims that the former PMs were assassinated because of their political decisions; Congress demands that the BJP leadership disavow Mr. Malviya and strip him of his party position

Published - July 16, 2024 08:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

Strongly objecting to BJP leader Amit Malviya’s claim that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi “were assassinated for the political decisions that they took”, the Congress termed his comments a “disturbing effort to trivalise tragic historical events for narrow political gains”. 

Mr. Malviya’s remarks came during a television debate drawing parallels between the recent assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump, and the Indian political situation.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shot off a letter to BJP president J.P. Nadda on the issue, urging the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to “unequivocally disavow” Mr. Malviya’s “reprehensible comments”. The Congress demanded that Mr. Malviya be stripped of his position within the BJP if the ruling party “truly respects our nation’s history and its leaders”. The party also called on Mr. Malviya to issue an “unreserved apology” to the people of India. 

‘Deeply insensitive’

Expressing deep concern and profound dismay over Mr. Malviya’s comments, Mr. Ramesh wrote, “His comments invoking the assassinations of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi are not only deeply insensitive but also represent a disturbing effort to trivialise tragic historical events for narrow political gains.”

Such remarks not only disrespect the memory of India’s esteemed leaders but also set a deplorable precedent for political discourse in the nation, he said.

“The violent assassinations of these leaders are among the darkest chapters in our nation’s history. Any attempt to diminish their legacy is unacceptable and will be firmly opposed,” he said. 

