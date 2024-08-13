GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress should be generous towards allies, says CPI

CPI General Secretary D. Raja says results of the 2024 general elections would have been drastically different had the Congress would have been more accommodative  

Updated - August 13, 2024 07:32 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 07:23 pm IST - New Delhi: 

The Hindu Bureau
Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D. Raja urged Congress to be more accommodative towards its allies ahead of the crucial Assembly elections. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Urging the Congress to be accommodative towards its allies ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D. Raja said the results of the 2024 general elections would have been drastically different had the Congress would have been more generous. 

Despite several talks, Mr. Raja said the Congress only conceded two seats to the Left parties.  “In Tamil Nadu and Bihar, DMK, and RJD, which were the dominant parties in the alliance, gave space to the Left. But if you were to look across the country, the Congress only conceded one seat for the CPI in Andhra Pradesh and one seat for the CPI(M) in Rajasthan,” Mr. Raja pointed out. 

Kerala situation

He said the Left aligning with the Congress lent credibility to the party and helped mobilise ground support. “In Kerala, the political situation has always been different. But look at West Bengal, where to accommodate the Congress, the Left fought fewer seats than it usually used to contest,” Mr. Raja said. 

He hoped the Maha Vikas Agadi in Maharashtra and the JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand would give the Left its due. In both the States, he claimed that the Left parties had many pockets of influence and seat sharing should be done taking into consideration their presence among the trade and farmers’ unions. 

