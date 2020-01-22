Congress should be called ‘Muslim League Congress’: BJP

The BJP on January 22 accused several Opposition leaders of “abusing” Hindus through “appeasement politics” and referred to the Congress as “Muslim League Congress”.

Seeking apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said leaders of these parties have used the ongoing protests against the amended citizenship law to “abuse” Hindus.

Ashok Chavan said in a public meeting that the Congress joined hands with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra because Muslims wanted Congress to stop the BJP, Mr. Patra stated. “This shows the Opposition party has nothing to do with people belonging to other religions, including Hindus,” he said.

Mr. Patra also referred to a statement from an NCP leader to attack the Opposition.

Asked about Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s reported jibe at the RSS for its “non-participation” in the freedom movement, the BJP leader shot back, asking if parents of Sonia Gandhi, who are of Italian origin, had fought in India’s independence struggle.

The Indian National Congress, he said, should be called “Muslim League Congress”.