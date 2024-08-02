ADVERTISEMENT

Congress sets up screening panels for the upcoming Assembly elections in four States

Published - August 02, 2024 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

Congress selects panel heads, prepares to shortlist potential candidates

The Hindu Bureau

Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday set up screening committees to shortlist the party’s potential candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in four States.

While Ajay Maken will head the panel for Haryana, Madhusudan Mistry will be the chairman of the committee on Maharashtra.

In Jharkhand, Girish Chodankar will head the panel, while the committee on Jammu and Kashmir will be headed by Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

General secretaries and in-charges, Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs, and leaders of the legislature parties will also be members of the panels. 

