Congress sets up screening committees for 2024 polls

January 06, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi:

The Congress on Friday announced five screening committees to oversee the party’s preparedness for the 2024 elections.

The States have been divided into five clusters and the screening committee for each of the cluster will have one senior congress leader as the chairperson and two other members. It will also have the State president and the Congress Legislature Party leader as members.

The party also appointed the newly inducted Congress Working Committee member Alka Lamba as president of the All India Mahila Congress, and Varun Choudhary as president of the National Students’ Union of India.

According to sources, more organisational changes are expected in the coming days. The party is expected to overhaul its list of secretaries in charge of various States.

