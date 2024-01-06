ADVERTISEMENT

Congress sets up screening committees for 2024 polls

January 06, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi:

The party appointed the newly inducted Congress Working Committee member Alka Lamba as president of the All India Mahila Congress

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress on Friday announced five screening committees to oversee the party’s preparedness for the 2024 elections.  | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Friday announced five screening committees to oversee the party’s preparedness for the 2024 elections.

The States have been divided into five clusters and the screening committee for each of the cluster will have one senior congress leader as the chairperson and two other members. It will also have the State president and the Congress Legislature Party leader as members.

The party also appointed the newly inducted Congress Working Committee member Alka Lamba as president of the All India Mahila Congress, and Varun Choudhary as president of the National Students’ Union of India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, more organisational changes are expected in the coming days. The party is expected to overhaul its list of secretaries in charge of various States.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US