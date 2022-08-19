Congress set to miss timeline to start party chief election process

The CWC is yet to approve the final schedule sent by the Central Election Authority

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
August 19, 2022 21:31 IST

A Congress supporter holding the party flag at the AICC Headquarters in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Congress is all set to miss its earlier announced timeline of starting the process of electing a new All India Congress Committee (AICC) President on August 20.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) last October approved a one-month window — between August 20 and September 20 — to complete the process.

But the CWC is yet to approve the final schedule even though the Central Election Authority (CEA), headed by Madhusudan Mistry, is said to have sent it for approval by the party’s highest decision-making body.

Two members of the CEA confirmed to The Hindu that they are ready with the schedule and need about 20-25 days to complete the process of elections once the CWC approves the schedule.

Explained | The Congress party's internal administration

Many reasons

While there is no word on why the party is yet to announce the final schedule, leaders cite various reasons privately: from delay in completing the elections in State units to the top leadership getting caught in Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons.

There is also confusion on whether anyone from the Gandhi family, especially former party chief Rahul Gandhi, is willing to take up the responsibility.

Two weeks ago, this newspaper had reported that Mr. Gandhi had told his colleagues from Parliament that he doesn’t need to become party chief to take on the Narendra Modi government.

