Congress seeks winter session of Parliament to discuss key issues

New Delhi

03 December 2020 13:49 IST

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes letter to Speaker Om Birla

A day after protesting farmers demanded a special Parliament session, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday wrote to Speaker Om Birla to convene a short winter session.

In his letter, Mr. Chowdhury mentioned a number of issues such as farmers’ agitation, status/preparation of COVID-19 vaccine, Chinese intrusion, economic slowdown and unemployment scenario to press for the session.

Mr. Chowdhury is likely to raise this issue at Friday’s all-party meeting on COVID-19 to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I would like to draw your kind attention that there are a number of very important issues that the nation is facing in the present times. The most notable among them are the ongoing farmers’ agitation, status/preparation of COVID-19 vaccine, the economic slowdown, unemployment scenario, the continuous stand-off on India-China border, “unabated ceasefire violations on the Indo-Pak border”. There is a need for a thorough and transparent debate/discussion on all the above mentioned important issues,” Mr. Chowdhury wrote in his letter to Mr. Birla.

“In view of the above, I shall request you that a short Winter Session may be convened taking all COVID precautions. This will help the nation at large to understand and appreciate current important issues that the country is grappling with,” he added.

Mr. Chowdhury’s official demand on behalf of the Congress was backed by his party colleague Manish Tewari.

“Winter session of Parliament should be convened. Standing Committees & Joint Parliamentary Committees are meeting daily. What is rationale to skip Winter Session ?” asked Mr. Tewari.