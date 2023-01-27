Congress demands RBI, SEBI probe into allegations against Adani Group

January 27, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Friday asked for a “serious investigation” by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) into a report by New York-based investor research firm, Hindenburg Research, that has accused the Adani Group of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud”.

In a strongly worded statement, Congress general secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh asserted that exposure of financial institutions like the Life Insurance Company of India (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI) to the Adani Group would have implications for the country’s financial stability and crores of depositors “whose savings are stewarded by these pillars of the financial system”.

“Normally a political party should not be reacting to a research report on an individual company or business group prepared by a hedge fund. But the forensic analysis by Hindenburg Research of the Adani Group demands a response from the Congress party,” Mr. Ramesh said, adding, ”This is because the Adani Group is no ordinary conglomerate: it is closely identified with Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the time he was Chief Minister”.

The ports-to-power conglomerate, however, had said the charge against the Adani Group was “malicious, unsubstantiated, one-sided, and was timed to ruin the public listing of its shares”.

“The allegations require serious investigation by those who are responsible for the stability and security of the Indian financial system, viz. the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI),” Mr. Ramesh said.

“The allegations of financial malfeasance would be bad enough, but what is worse is that the Modi government may have exposed India’s financial system to systemic risks through the liberal investments in the Adani Group made by strategic state entities like LIC, SBI and other public sector banks,” he added.

The Congress leader said as much as 8% of LIC’s equity assets under management, amounting to a sum of ₹74,000 crore, are invested in Adani Group of companies, while public sector banks have lent to the Adani Group twice as much as the private banks, with 40% lending being done by SBI.

“Indians are increasingly aware of how the rise of Modi’s cronies has exacerbated the problem of inequality, but need to understand how this has been financed by their own hard-earned savings. Will the RBI ensure that risks to financial stability are investigated and contained? Are these not clear-cut cases of “phone banking”?” asked Mr. Ramesh.

Asking if there is a quid pro quo between the Modi government and the Adani Group, the Congress leader alleged, ”In perhaps, the most egregious case of crony capitalism, the previous operator of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, India’s second busiest airport, was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Board of Investigation (CBI) after it rejected an offer by the Adani Group”.

“The operator agreed to sell the airport to Adani a month later and it is a mystery what happened to the ED and CBI cases thereafter,” Mr. Ramesh added.

Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari said on Twitter that if the Hindenburg report was even partially correct, “it merits both a Joint Parliamentary Committee-much like the 1992 JPC & a Supreme Court Monitored investigation to get to the bottom of the matter. The Budget Session of Parliament begins 31st Jan 2023”.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Randeep Surjewala tweeted, ”Exposure of #LIC in Adani Group is ₹77,000 CR. LIC has today lost ₹23,500 CR in invest value in Adani Group i.e at ₹53,000 CR against ₹77,000 CR. LIC is money of People of India. In any other country, heads would have rolled including that of FM# HindenburgReport.”

Communist Party of India general secretary D Raja said that the policies pursued by the Narendra Modi government resulted in corporate houses like the Adani group getting control over seaports, airports and other public sector undertakings.

“Now, this report has exposed everything. Prime Minister Modi must explain to the nation and there must a thorough investigation,” Mr Raja told The Hindu.