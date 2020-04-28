Congress seeks clear exit strategy for lockdown from PM

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi consulted Chief Ministers on the lockdown, the Congress on Tuesday said the ‘nation is waiting’ for him to spell out a clear exit strategy for the containment that ends on May 3.

“We once again appeal to the Prime Minister to come out with a clear exit strategy for the lockdown, to state the road map for economic revival and to deal with the health pandemic post May 3 as also restrict the lockdown only to hotspot zones,” Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala told reporters through videoconferencing.

The Prime minister was expected to lead the nation in crises like these. “No one has still heard from the Prime Minister about the exit strategy or the road map and that is an area of serious concern,” he stated.

Financial plan

Mr. Surjewala claimed that Chief Ministers requested the Prime Minister to tell the nation what is the exit strategy. “What is the road map for the future post 3rd of May? How is the Prime Minister going to come out with financial action plan part -II as Shrimati Sonia Gandhi has repeatedly demanded, and so have many other experts, to mitigate starvation, kick-start the economy, return of the migrant labour or starting small, medium and micro businesses,” he asked.

On Monday, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, after the videoconference with the Prime Minister, told reporters that most of the Chief Ministers urged Mr. Modi to adopt a cautious approach to lifting the lockdown.