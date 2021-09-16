Congress seeks ₹11,000 from Assembly ticket aspirants

LUCKNOW:

16 September 2021 03:23 IST

Those seeking a ticket on the Congress symbol for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election have been asked to deposit a contribution sum of ₹11,000 along with their applications.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu has asked all applicants to submit the amount before September 25.

Advertising

Advertising

The Congress party’s U.P. convenor for media and communications, Lallan Kumar, said the donations had been sought in a transparent manner to make the selection process “better and advanced”.

The sum received would be deposited into the Congress party fund, he added.