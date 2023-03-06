Congress says scrapped Delhi excise policy should be probed

March 06, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - New Delhi

While terming the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) questioning of former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi as “misuse” of a Central agency, the Congress on Monday asserted that the charges in the scrapped Delhi excise policy were serious and need to be probed.

The Congress party’s assertion came on a day when a court sent former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was in-charge of the excise policy, to judicial custody until March 20, a day after nine opposition leaders, including four Chief Ministers, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling Mr. Sisodia’s arrest a “witchunt”.

Asked if the Congress was “confused” about its stance vis-à-vis the alleged “misuse” of Central agencies, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told reporters at a press conference, there was no dilemma in the party.

“We are not at all confused. Our stand is clear. We condemn the CBI raid at Rabri Devi’s residence... It is no coincidence that Enforcement Directorate cases have increased four times since 2014, and 95% cases are against opposition leaders,” she said, referring to a CBI team visiting Ms. Devi’s Patna residence to question her in connection with the land-for-jobs scam on Monday.

“Our stand... is clear that the agencies are misused to target the opposition. But... it is the truth that the Delhi liquor policy was being formulated at a time Delhi was gasping for breath during the pandemic. If this policy had not been withdrawn, there would have been a liquor store under every house, in complete disregard of women’s security. So, how will questions not arise? Questions will also be raised because when these agencies act against other opposition leaders, be it our leaders, those in Bihar or Maharashtra, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does not utter a word,” Ms. Shrinate said.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had come out in support of the former Bihar Chief Minister and said those opposition leaders who were not ready to bow before the BJP were being “harassed” through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI. She tweeted: “Today Rabri Devi ji is being harassed. Lalu Prasad ji and his family have been harassed for years because they did not bow down. BJP wants to suppress the voice of the Opposition.”