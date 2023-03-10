Congress says Rajya Sabha Chair should not be ’cheerleader to ruling dispensation’

March 10, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - New Delhi

Strongly objecting to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments about a Member of Parliament (MP) “tarnishing India’s image on foreign soil”, the Congress on Thursday asserted that certain offices need to be above partisan politics and “cannot be a cheerleader for any ruling dispensation”.

Though Mr. Dhankhar didn’t name anyone while speaking at a book launch, Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh, in a statement, claimed that the reference was for former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

“There are certain offices which require us to shed our prejudices, our party allegiances and compel us to rid ourselves of whatever propaganda we may have imbibed along the way. The office of the Vice-President of India, an office on which the Constitution bestows the additional responsibility of being the Chair of the Rajya Sabha, is foremost amongst these,” Mr. Ramesh said.

“The Honorable Vice-President’s statement on Shri Rahul Gandhi, therefore, was surprising to say the least. He rushed to the defence of a government from which he is constitutionally required to be at arms-length and in a manner that was both confusing as well as disappointing,” Mr. Ramesh added.

Mr. Ramesh said Mr. Gandhi’s statement reflected ground reality and pointed out that over the past two weeks, more than 12 Opposition MPs have been served with breach of privilege notices for protesting against the suppression of their voices in Parliament on an issue “that is inconvenient to the ruling regime”.

Further, he said, channels and newspapers have been blacked out, raided, and intimidated to the point that the only voice that is carried is that of the government. “There may be no declaration of Emergency but make no mistake, the actions of this regime are not those of a secure government that respects the Constitution. The Honorable Vice-President’s remarks on this occasion, as well on certain previous ones, only serve to underscore this point,” he said.

“The Chairman, however, is an umpire, a referee, a friend, philosopher and guide to all. He cannot be a cheerleader for any ruling dispensation. History measures leaders not on the zealousness with which they defended their party, but the dignity with which they performed their roles in the service of the people,” Mr. Ramesh said.