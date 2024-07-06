GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress says Prime Minister Modi’s ‘jibe at Hamid Ansari’ broke all parliamentary norms

No Prime Minister has ever attacked a former Speaker (Lok Sabha) or Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in the manner that Mr. Modi has, Mr. Ramesh alleged

Updated - July 06, 2024 10:55 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 10:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on July 6 alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke all parliamentary norms by accusing the then Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari of having an “inclination” towards the Opposition when the BJP came to power in 2014.

In his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President in the Lok Sabha on July 2, Mr. Modi said, “No matter how many numbers they claim, when we came in 2014, our strength in the Rajya Sabha was very low, and the Chair’s inclination was somewhat on the other side. But we did not waver from our resolve to serve the country with pride.”

Related Stories

“I want to tell the people of the country that the decision you have made, the order you have given us to serve, neither Modi nor this government will be afraid of any such obstacles. We will fulfil the resolutions we have set out to achieve,” Mr. Modi had said.

While Mr. Modi did not name anyone, former Vice-President Ansari had been the Chairman from August 2012 to August 2017.

This is the first time the Congress has reacted to the remarks made by the Prime Minister earlier this week apparently referring to Ansari.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “One thing that the non-biological PM said in the Lok Sabha on July 2nd has escaped much media notice. What he said was simply awful and unacceptable, and ought to have been immediately expunged.” Mr. Modi accused Mr. Ansari of “leaning” towards the Opposition, he claimed.

Mr. Ramesh said, “This is not the first time Mr. Modi has targeted Mr. Ansari. In his farewell speech on Mr. Ansari’s retirement 7 years ago, he alluded to Mr. Ansari’s top diplomatic postings which happened to be in Islamic countries.” “That these countries were of vital interest to India, and that Mr. Ansari retired from the IFS (Indian Foreign Service) after having served as High Commissioner to Australia and as India’s Permanent Representative at the UN in New York as well, was mischievously overlooked,” he said.

No Prime Minister has ever attacked a former Speaker (Lok Sabha) or Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in the manner that Modi has, Mr. Ramesh alleged.

“He [Modi] has broken all parliamentary norms in doing so — not that he has respected them at all. He has further diminished whatever is left of the dignity of the office he holds after his despicable election campaign,” the Congress leader said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Rajya Sabha / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.