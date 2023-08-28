Congress says PM is holding Rozgar Melas in a bid to ‘save his image’

August 28, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding Rozgar Melas to “save his image as he is feeling the heat of an election year”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described the event of Mr. Modi giving away 51,000 appointment letters by addressing a Rozgar Mela virtually as “EMI — Empty Manipulative Instalments”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Kharge termed the exercise a “PR stunt”. “By promising two crore jobs annually Modi ji is distributing a few thousand recruitment letters to our youth in the form of EMIs. Modi ji, if you had even an iota of concern about the future of the youth, you would not have played with their aspirations by participating in this PR stunt. The youth of the country have recognized the BJP’s lies, gimmicks and betrayal,” Mr. Kharge said in the post.

The Congress chief claimed that the country’s youth will “definitely show the Modi government the way out in 2024”, and added that the Rozgar Melas included the names of those who had been promoted.

“For example, according to data provided by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, in April this year, the institute made 15 new appointments and approved the promotion of 21 persons. Recruitment letters were issued to them during the Rozgar melas. Maulana Azad National Urdu University in its reply in April 2023 said that appointment letters have been issued to 38 people, which includes 18 promotion cases,” Mr. Kharge claimed.

Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh termed the Rozgar Melas the “biggest jumlas” (rhetoric) and accused the Prime Minister of failing to fulfil his promise of creating two crore jobs annually.

“After destroying the MSME sector with demonetisation, a badly designed GST and an ill-planned sudden lockdown, after betraying the hope of aspirational youths for more than nine years, the Prime Minister is feeling the heat in an election year. To save his flailing image, he has come up with one of the biggest jumlas — the PM Rozgar Mela,” Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress leader claimed that the new jobs were “already sanctioned posts that had not been filled up for years due to some administrative or financial reasons”.

“In a very large number of instances, appointment letters are being handed out by the prime minister even in cases of promotion. The Mela personalises employment in the government sector as if the PM is singularly responsible for mostly routine job offers,” Mr. Ramesh said.

“The PM Rozgar Mela is a gimmick and is yet another proof of a gigantic ego, enormous vanity, the unbounded self-obsession and the refusal to accept responsibility for the dire unemployment situation,” he added.