Congress says COVID booster vaccine policy is discriminatory

Party urges Centre to provide universal access to vaccines free of cost

The Congress party said the government’s decision to privatise access to COVID-19 booster vaccines is “brutal and unethical”. The Narendra Modi-led government, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, is promoting private profiteering and creating divisions in society among those who could pay for the vaccine and those who could not.

The Congress has urged the government to revisit the policy and give universal access to vaccines free of cost.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had announced on Friday that the “precautionary” third dose of COVID-19 vaccines would be available for all those aged above 18 years who have completed nine months after their second dose, on payment at private vaccination centres, from April 10.

“The decision on privatisation of booster vaccine is bitter. It is brutal and it is barbarous and, unfortunately, the central feature of this new policy is discrimination by design,” Mr. Singhvi said, addressing a press conference at the Congress’ headquarters in Delhi. “Virtually every country, including our neighbours Bangladesh and Pakistan, are giving out free booster doses but India sticks out as a rare exception,” he added.

“This policy creates two classes — the haves and have nots; the rich and the poor — the persons who can afford ₹800 per booster dose versus those who can’t,” Mr. Singhvi said. He also pointed out that a vast population residing in rural and remote areas may not have access to private healthcare facilities even if they had the capacity to pay for booster shots.

He claimed that if the population of 18-60 years olds is roughly 60 crore, then private sector players would get ₹48,000 crore for inoculating them. “Should the government be discharging its duty in this manner, by transferring the buck? What is the sense behind this absurd policy?” Mr. Singhvi asked.