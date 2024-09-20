Congress run by tukde tukde gang, PM Modi says in Vidarbha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 20, 2024) targeted the Congress at his rally in Maharashtra, asking people to stay away from the party which “hates Ganpati pooja”. Appealing to people to save the pride of Maharashtra, he said, “The soul of patriotism has died in Congress. The ghost of hatred has taken them over. The tukde tukde gang and the urban Naxals have been running this Congress party, which has nothing to do with the party Mahatma Gandhi was once associated with.” He hit out at Rahul Gandhi and called the Gandhi family the ‘most corrupt royal family’. “They go on foreign soil and implement anti-India agendas. They speak of dividing the society, breaking the country. The most corrupt party today is the Congress party,” he said.

He was speaking at Wardha in Vidarbha to mark the celebration of the completion of one year of ‘National PM Vishwakarma Programme’.

The Prime Minister also launched the ‘Acharya Chanakya Skill Development’ scheme, which is expected to help skill 1.5 lakh youth annually in Maharashtra. While visiting an exhibition showcasing the efforts of the Vishwakarma craftsmen, the PM brought an artefact of Bhagwan Jagannath and paid the Vishwakarma through QR code by using UPI.

The PM also launched ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme’, laid the foundation stone of PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (MITRA) at Amravati, and released certificates and loans to PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries. He released a commemorative stamp dedicated to mark one year of progress under PM Vishwakarma.

‘Ganpati idol behind the bars in Karnataka’

Referring to the recent row during Ganeshotsav, when the PM had visited the residence of the Chief Justice of India in New Delhi for Gauri-Ganesh pooja, he said, “If the Congress would have respected people’s belief (aastha) and culture (sanskriti), they wouldn’t ever have opposed Ganesh pooja. Maharashtra has been a witness to mass mobilisation by Lokmanya Tilak when Ganeshotsav became a festival to unite the society. How can one have hatred towards it? When I went for Ganesh pooja, Congress’ appeasement politics began. It started opposing it. The party has started doing anything for appeasement politics. In Karnataka, the Ganpati idol was put behind the bars, in a police van. When Maharashtra was worshipping Ganpati, the idol was put behind the bars in Karnataka.”

Mahatma’s blessings

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Wardha, calling it Mahatma Gandhi’s karmabhoomi (field of action), and remembered Acharya Vinoba Bhave’s work. “This is a special day because in 1932, Mahatma Gandhi had started his campaign against untouchability. At such a time, this festival is being held for celebrating one year of PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Mahatma Gandhi’s karmabhoomi, with Vinoba Bhave’s blessings. This will give us new energy. In Amravati, we have laid the foundation stone for MITRA park. The goal of the country is – the glory of our textile sector, which is thousands of years old, should be restored. Amravati park is a step towards that.”

Onion, soyabean, cotton farmers

Referring to the recent decisions of the government for onion and soyabean farmers, he said that the aim of the government was the welfare of the farmers in Vidarbha. Stressing on the importance of Amravati’s MITRA Park, he said that the project will be of immense benefit to the region’s cotton farmers who will now see the processing of their produce in the same region.

“From farm to fibre, from fibre to fabric, from fabric to fashion, from fashion to foreign export. This is the chain that will be followed. Vidarbha cotton will produce high quality fabric and as per fashion requirements, clothes will be made here. They will then be exported to other countries. This will be a value addition to the farmers’ produce. ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 Crore investment is expected in MITRA Park alone. Over one lakh plus job opportunities will be created for the youth. Other businesses will get a boost. Export, income will increase. Modern infrastructure, connectivity – Maharashtra is getting ready for that as well. There are highways, Samruddhi mahamarg, expansion of motor and air connectivity – Maharashtra has decided to go ahead. And the first hero for taking the State ahead is the farmer from Vidarbha. When he flourishes, the State will move ahead,” Mr. Modi said.

Governor of Maharashtra, C.P. Radhakrishnan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister for Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, and Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

