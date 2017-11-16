Congress, RJD stake claim to Araria seat

Even though the date for the bypoll for the Araria Lok Sabha seat has not been announced, both the alliance partners, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar, are staking a claim to it. The seat fell vacant after the death of RJD MP Mohd. Taslimuddin in September this year.

“The Congress is a national party and it has to fight the BJP…I think, if it contests it will win easily as it is a minority-dominated constituency,” senior State Congress leader Ashok Choudhury told journalists here on Thursday. The Congress is upbeat following its recent victories in the bypoll to the Gurudaspur Lok Sabha seat and the Chitrakoot (Madhya Pradesh) Assembly constituency.

However, senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui said the seat was held by the RJD and so it had a right to contest again. RJD’s national general secretary Shivanand Tiwari said the party won the last parliamentary poll there by over three lakh votes…let Congress president Sonia Gandhi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad decide.”

On September 17, RJD MP from Araria Mohd. Taslimuddin, 74, who was the strongest leader of Semmanchal (border) area of Bihar, died in Chennai. He was one of the four RJD MPs who had won in the 2014 parliamentary poll when NDA had romped home in 31 out of the 40 LS seats in the State. His son Sarfaraj Alam had won the Assembly election in 2015 from Jokihat seat.

Meanwhile, leaders of the ruling NDA took a dig at the differences between the allies over Araria and said the Congress would soon come out of the alliance. “Who would want to face elections with a ‘tainted’ RJD chief and his family members,” asked a JD(U) leader.

The BJP leaders too said “the Congress would not like to face the poll riding on a sinking ship.” But, RJD and Congress leaders said their alliance was intact. Most of the State Congress leaders told The Hindu that “Mr. Choudhury’s statement was his personal opinion and not the party’s view.”