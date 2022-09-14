Congress reviews preparations for party poll

The notification for the Congress president’s election will be out on September 22. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Reviewing the preparedness for the upcoming polls to elect a new Congress president, the central election authority (CEA) on Wednesday asked all returning officers to ensure that new Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) or State unit chiefs and AICC members are elected before September 20 and all PCC delegates are given identity cards with QR codes.

This message was conveyed by the chairman of the CEA, Madhusudan Mistry, to all the Pradesh Returning Officers (PROs) at a meeting in party headquarters.

Sources said that given the tight poll schedule, PCCs will follow the long-held convention and will pass a resolution to authorize the Congress president to nominate/elect the State unit heads.

However, sources said, it is only to meet the requirements of the party's constitution and will not have any bearing on the Congress president’s election. The electoral college of 9,000 plus delegates is in place and, it will, in turn, elect the new party chief.

Sources added that the PROs have been asked not to encourage any resolution that favours a particular candidate for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) President.

The notification for the Congress president's election will be out on September 22 by when all the PCC and AICC delegates will be finalised and electoral roll published.

With former party chief Rahul Gandhi dropping a clear hint that he is not likely to be in the presidential race, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is the frontrunner.

Mr. Gehlot not only enjoys the confidence of the Gandhis, he also has long years of experience both in the government as well as the organisation.

While a section of the Congress is keen to avoid a contest, some of the leaders who have been part of G-23 – the ginger group that pushed for organisational overhaul and reforms – may want to force a contest. Prominent among them is Shashi Thaoor, who has not ruled out contesting the elections.

Along with other G-23 colleague Manish Tewari, Mr. Tharoor has been demanding transparency and wanted the list of electors to be made public.

Responding to their concerns, the CEA said that any member desirous of contesting can peruse the electoral roll at its office in AICC headquarters and will be provided with a copy of the electors once his nomination is found in order.

The filing nomination for the post of Congress president begins on September 24 and ends on September 30. If there are multile candidates, then voting will take place on October 17 and counting shall take place on October 19.