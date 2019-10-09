National

Congress reverses order on Tripura in charge, brings back Luizinho Faleiro

Luizinho Faleiro speaking at a press conference | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gaurav Gogoi is now in charge of Sikkim and Manipur

The Congress has reversed its order within 24 hours on the appointment of State in charge for Tripura without any clear clarification for the changes.

On October 7, the party issued orders replacing Goa leader Luizinho Faleiro as the State in charge with Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi. Mr. Faleiro, who was handling all seven northeastern States, was divested of responsibility to handle Tripura and Manipur.

Recently, Tripura State unit president Pradyut Manikya walked out of the party, blaming Mr. Faleiro for mishandling the State. He had gone on to allege that he was forced to leave the party because of Mr. Faleiro. “Seeing Monday’s order, we thought some wisdom had dawned on the party and it had decided to take action, but within a day brought back Mr. Faleiro,” a senior Congress leader from northeast said.

On Tuesday evening, party organisation secretary K.C. Venugopal issued a fresh memo offering ‘partial modification’. In the new notification, Mr. Gogoi has been given charge of Sikkim and Manipur while Mr. Faleiro retains Tripura.

When contacted, Mr. Faleiro said that he had nothing to do with the flip-flop. “I didn’t issue the orders, only the person who issued the orders can clarify if Monday’s orders were sent out by mistake,” Mr. Faleiro told The Hindu.

