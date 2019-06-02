Congress revamp outline still hazy

After the second consecutive Lok Sabha election debacle, the Congress is getting ready to take “decisive measures” to restructure the party organisation. Sonia Gandhi, head of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), mentioned this while addressing the party’s MPs-elect on Saturday.

“The Congress Working Committee met a few days ago to deliberate the next steps and the way forward for us. Several decisive measures to strengthen the party are being discussed,” Ms. Gandhi said.

But the question that is being asked is how soon will the Congress carry out the proposed revamp and under whose leadership. On May 25, Congress president Rahul Gandhi told the Congress Working Committee (CWC) that he would step down and his decision was non-negotiable.

However, The Hindu reported on May 29 that the “leadership crisis” may have eased a bit as Mr. Gandhi could agree to oversee the revamping exercise that aims to create a strong leadership in every State and focus on creating grassroots leaders.

Assembly polls

Party insiders, however, said the States that needed urgent attention were Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand that go to the polls later this year.

While the Congress lost all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, in Jharkhand, it fared marginally better by winning one seat while its ally, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) retained its Rajamahal seat.

In Maharashtra too, of the 48 Lok Sabha that were jointly contested by the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress won one seat while the NCP managed to win four seats.

Last Thursday, Mr. Gandhi met NCP leader Sharad Pawar in Delhi to discuss the results.

“Congress president Mr. @RahulGandhi met up with me today at my residence in Delhi. We discussed matters pertaining to the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha Elections and the drought situation in Maharashtra,” Mr. Pawar tweeted leading to speculation that the two leaders discussed the possibility of the NCP’s merger with the Congress.

On Saturday, the Congress reiterated the position that Mr. Gandhi would oversee the revamp in an atttempt to make it a fighting organisation.

“Shri Rahul Gandhi is the president of the Indian National Congress and there are no two opinions or doubts on this issue … The Congress Working Committee has authorised Shri Rahul Gandhi to do a complete overhaul of the organisation from top to bottom. I would request all my friends in the media whom we respect so much to wait for a while rather than fall prey to speculation,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference on Saturday.