Congress remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

He was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times, says Rahul

The Congress on Thursday paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi remembered him as a man far ahead of his time.

“Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being. I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father. We miss him today and every day,” he tweeted.

The birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi on August 20 is observed as ‘Sadbhavna Divas’ (harmony day) by the Congress party.

Mr. Gandhi reached the former Prime Minister’s memorial, Veer Bhumi, amid the rain to pay his respects, and was joined by other leaders and Youth Congress members.

Party general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, posted an old photograph of her with her father, while remembering him with love.

Also read | PM Modi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

Videos of messages by Congress leaders were also posted on the party’s official Twitter handle using the hashtag ‘Remembering Rajiv Gandhi.’ Senior leaders like A.K. Antony, P.Chidambaram and Mallikarjun Kharge were among the leaders who put out video messages.

While Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hailed the former Prime Minister for ushering in the telecom revolution, senior leader Ahmed Patel tweeted, “Rajiv ji’s political life was short, but in that duration, he managed to give a new direction to the nation’s progress. He believed India’s unity was strengthened by her diversity. Rededicating ourselves to his ideals is the best tribute we can offer him, on his birth anniversary,” he said.